Enter the new dimension of Studio Ghibli. Spanish trailer of ‘Earwig and the witch’

Vrtigo Films presents the Spanish trailer for ‘Earwig and the witch‘, the new Studio Ghibli film, and the first film in which the popular Japanese animation company has used computer-generated images.

This new film is directed by Goro Miyazaki, Hayao’s son and creator of works such as ‘Tales from Earthsea’ (2006) or ‘Poppy Hill’ (2011), and is based on the homonymous book by British writer Diana Wynne Jones.

The film has Hayao Miyazaki’s own hand in the script, in addition to having supervised its production with Toshio Suzuki. Ghibli already adapted one of Wynne Jones’s works into the celebrated and admired film ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ (2004), which was directed by Hayao himself.

‘Earwig and the witch‘, which was selected in the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival, will be released in Spanish cinemas on April 30.

It is certainly not the only Japanese animated film to hit Spanish cinemas throughout this month of April. According to their respective managers announced this week, so will ‘Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet’ on the 16th by Alfa Pictures, and ‘Guardians of the Night: Infinite Train’ on the day from Selecta Visin.

