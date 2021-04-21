Enter the Guinness Record for working in the same company for 65 years

A few decades ago, people hardly changed jobs like we do today, where economically active people, one of the things we most want to have in this world is job security.

So surely many will envy, and more so in these difficult times that we have had to live, the story of a Japanese woman named Yasuko Tamaki, who despite being 91 years old, continues to work and in the same place for 65 years.

Yasuko was born on May 15, 1930 and When he was 26 years old, he joined Sunco Industries, company dedicated to the production of screws.

Recently, executives of this company reported that Tamaki is the head of the office who has worked the longest for the company, which made This woman will enter the Guinness Book of Records for being the person who has worked the longest in a single company, officially as being the “oldest” head of office in the world.

🇯🇵At 90 years old, Yasuko Tamaki from Japan is the oldest office administrator in the world 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/e18VtLVjLc – Guinness World Records LatAm (@gwr_es) April 9, 2021

“Everything I do is what a 90-year-old is expected to do, I don’t know what to say! (Except) I’m really moved, ”an emotional Tamaki confessed upon receiving her recognition.

Despite her advanced age, the old woman she is still in charge of keeping company accounts, calculating staff salaries and bonuses, as well as tax deductions. Thanks to technology, much of this work is done at home, with the help of Microsoft Excel.

“I’ve always thought that I was born to help someone, so I want to do things that make the president, the bosses, and the rest of the staff happy. That is the goal I set for myself when I started (in the company) ”, said the woman.

Also, Yasuko has made it clear that, despite her age, she has not thought about retirement.

“When one year comes to an end, the next begins. So I hope to continue, “said the woman, but not before recommending everyone to have a strong mentality, because” if you waste the present, there will be no future.

You are interested in:

Family in the United States seek babysitters and promise $ 100,000 a year

Elderly woman asks for help to become a YouTube star with her cooking recipes