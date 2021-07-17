Enter Netflix to video games It will compete with PlayStation! | Instagram

That’s right, it seems that the Netflix company enters the video game and this is how it will compete with the famous companies of PlayStation Y Xbox, something that has undoubtedly attracted the attention of its millions of subscribers.

The idea is to offer video games on the Netflix streaming platform for the next year, and best of all, it would be at the same current rate.

Netflix, in its first big step beyond TV shows and movies, is planning an expansion to video games and has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive to lead the effort.

This is how Mike Verdu will join Netflix as Vice President of Game Development, reporting to COO Greg Peters, the company said Wednesday.

Notably, Verdu was previously vice president of Facebook in charge of working with developers to bring games and other content to Oculus VR glasses.

As we mentioned earlier, the idea is to offer video games on Netflix’s streaming platform for the next year, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The games will appear alongside the current fee as a new genre of programming, similar to what Netflix did with documentaries or stand-up specials.

Currently, the company does not plan to charge more for content, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

On the other hand, Netflix shares gained as much as 2.1 percent to $ 559.53 in recent trading after Bloomberg reported the news.

This is how the stock was up 1.3 percent this year as of Wednesday’s close, which is extremely impressive.

As you can see, the Netflix company has been looking for ways to continue growing, especially in more saturated markets like the United States.

That has included developing his children’s programming, opening an online store to sell merchandise, and turning to Steven Spielberg to bring more prestigious films to his line.

The company remains well ahead of streaming rivals like Disney + or HBO Max, yet it added fewer subscribers than expected in its latest reported quarter.

This is how boosting video games would be one of Netflix’s boldest moves to date.

At Verdu, the company has an executive who worked on popular mobile games at Electronic Arts, including titles from the Sims, Plants vs. Zombies and Star Wars franchises, and also served as Zynga’s creative director from 2009 to 2012.

Netflix will build its game team in the coming months, according to the person familiar with the matter, and the company has already started posting game development-related positions on its website.

As you can see, video games give Netflix another way to attract new customers and also offer something that none of its direct competitors currently offer.

Walt Disney, AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia, and Amazon.com have access to live sports, however, they don’t have games within their main video services.

In fact, many of the largest technology companies sell game options in addition to their video services.

Apple has a platform called Arcade for games, as well as a TV + service for original video projects, but here it does charge more for the game.

As expected, the news shook shares in GameStop, the video game retailer that has been trying to come back, as it fell 2.8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.