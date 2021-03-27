Ensures she was groped in public, María León revealed what happened | INSTAGRAM

Even though women seek walk quietly on the streets, feeling safe at school, traveling with freedom in transportation and other daily activities, the reality is that sick people abound who commit all kinds of harassment towards them; just like the one suffered by the famous singer and dancer María León.

It turns out that, in a recent interview with the evening show program, “Ventaneando”, the former member of the group Limbo Beach revealed that on some occasion she was a victim of street harassment, a fact that left her affected.

And it is that she, like millions of women in Mexico and in the world, not only does he suffer the lascivious gaze of some men, but he also received inappropriate touches, and clearly, not consensual.

That’s right, the beautiful and talented Maria Leon revealed with much pain and quite a hassle that on one occasion when she was going down the street they touched her without her consent; This fact made her reflect and she decided to raise her voice regarding how there are people who take advantage of any situation and in an omission of individual rights, they touch people without their approval.

It is not a secret that there are several celebrities who in recent days have expressed the unfortunate situations of disturbances of this nature that they have suffered in their lives; from the actress Itatí Cantoral, who was even threatened to take out of a soap operaEven the host Fernando del Solar, who was offered roles in television productions in exchange for sexual favors.

It was this past Wednesday that the singer expressed, through an interview with the Ajusco television program, that she was the victim of harassment in the middle of public streets, in addition, she also revealed that for practicing pole dance she has received numerous offenses in their personal social networks.

This is how the actress mentioned it: “The first time I uploaded a video on pole, which was in 2013, 2014, I was scared. Many offensive comments were from women, they were an absolute discrediting of: ‘Sure, that’s why you left the group, to become a prostitute’. Attacking my career, “said the singer.

After these offenses, it was that the interpreter of “I no longer wait” realized the importance of continuing to share these things, because she decided that these offensive comments, she would simply ignore them and continue doing what she really likes.

“I am going to continue doing it because there are other women who are inspired by this,” she commented, later, she revealed the situation of street sexual harassment that she faced, with great helplessness and courage.

As he commented openly and with enough annoyance: “They groped me in the street, they grabbed my bottom. And the fact that you dress in a s * x way and does not give anyone permission to go overboard with you and discredit your values, your education, your career, your intelligence, your career, “said León.

“How you honor your body is a very personal matter and you don’t have to change your way of being or dressing just because someone doesn’t agree,” said the talented dancer, inviting women to open their eyes and understand that, If an attack of this type happens to them, they are not the culprits, but rather the sick who are loose on the street.

Likewise, he invited them not to stop doing what they like for fear of the famous “What will they say?” On the contrary, he encourages them to carry out the activities they want and dress as they like, since they have every right to do so.

María stressed that despite the comments and criticisms, she decided to continue doing what she loves to be an example of life for other women who are probably looking for an example to follow or an inspiration.