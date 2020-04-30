It is estimated that around 700,000 units will be sold in 2020

These figures are similar to those obtained during the economic crisis

Car sales in Spain will fall between 40% and 45% mainly due to the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus, according to forecasts by Anfac and Faconauto.

The decline in car registrations caused by the crisis of the coronavirus It will have its effect on the global figures for the year, of which the first forecasts have already been made. According to the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers –Anfac– and the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations –Faconauto– Around 700,000 units will be reached in 2020, which will mean a decrease of between 40% and 45%. It should be remembered that in 2019 1.25 million passenger cars were registered.

The coronavirus pandemic It has caused the closure of both car factories and dealers, which has made the previous forecasts for this year out of date. To carry out the new calculation, a two-month alarm state has been taken into account and that the planned de-escalation is fulfilled, which in theory should end in the last bars of June. A drop in GDP of between 5% and 6% has also been considered.

Both entities also consider that the first semester after the end of the state of alarm It will be tough on sales due to the economic uncertainty that the pandemic will leave. However, it is expected that after the summer there will be a progressive recovery that, nevertheless, will bring the numbers close to what was experienced almost a decade ago with the economic crisis.

“It is essential to take into account the situation of special weakness in which the automotive sector is, one of the pillars of the economy and the only industrial sector that has been out of business for more than a month,” said the CEO. of Anfac, José López-Tafall, in statements collected by Europa Press.

For her part, the executive vice president of Faconauto, Marta Blázquez, has been expressed in the following terms: “We cannot afford these forecasts, because we are a basic pillar of the economy and the business fabric. Let us not forget that, in all the autonomous communities and provinces, the activity of the dealers has a determining weight in its economy and job creation “.

