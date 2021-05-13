Enrollment for unemployment benefits continues to decline in the US at the beginning of May

Enrollments for unemployment benefits continued to decline in the first week of May in the United States, thanks to the economic recovery that began in the country, the Labor Department announced on Thursday.

Between May 2 and 8, 473,000 new subsidy requests were registered, a figure better than the 510,000 expected by analysts.

This is 34,000 fewer people than the previous week, for which the data was revised up. Thus, registrations only managed to return this week below 500,000, and not the week before, as had been announced.

With all the programs combined, however, the total number of recipients of aid for job or income loss was on the rise, with a total of 16.9 million people between April 18 and 24, according to the data also published on Thursday.

This figure is published less than a week after a negative surprise on the employment front: the economic recovery already launched in the United States allowed us to expect that a million jobs would have been created already in April, but only 266,000.

And the unemployment rate even saw a small rise for the first time in a year (6.1%).

