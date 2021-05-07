Enrique Rojas gave his opinion about Francisco Lindor and his performance

The ESPN reporter, Enrique Rojas gave his opinion about the weak offensive performance of Francisco Lindor with the Mets of New York in his first season with the Queens in the MLB.

After the offensive slump of Francisco Lindor in his first appearances in the Big leagues With the New Yorkers, much criticism has fallen on him for the poor performance with the wood.

Lindor The 27-year-old has just a .163 average, three RBIs and just one home run. However, Enrique Rojas gave her opinion and is completely accurate in the MLB.

“Francisco Lindor was not hired for a month by the Mets from New York, his contract was for 10 years, do not despair ”, were the words of the renowned ESPN journalist.

Without a doubt, he is totally correct, since Lindor he is in the process of adjusting with New Yorkers and it is not a relatively easy task. Although, the defense has done very well with the Mets.

Does the opinion from Enrique Rojas?

The ElFildeo team fully agrees with the Dominican’s point of view about Francisco Lindor with the Mets of New York in the Big leagues.