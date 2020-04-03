Your browser does not support iframes.

After nine months of not using Twitter, yesterday afternoon, Enrique Peña Nieto reappeared on that social network, to regret the death of Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, who served as Secretary of Communications and Transportation during his six-year term in Mexico.

Even, it was the former president of 53 years who confirmed with his message, the death of the former official because, until that moment, it was known that Esparza, 70 years old, was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

The ex-partner of Angelica Rivera He made the news of the death official with a heartfelt message, “I deeply regret the death of my friend and former collaborator, Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, a great human being and a public servant of excellence.”

“Responsible for important infrastructure projects throughout Mexico. My deepest condolences and solidarity hug to his family and friends. QEPD ”, added the Mexican.

Since last Monday, it was public knowledge that the former official was hospitalized, after suffering a stroke. Other public servants joined the condolences of Peña Nieto, such as Aurelio Nuño, former Secretary of Education, Eruviel Ávila, former Governor of the State of Mexico and Antonio Mead, former candidate for the presidency by the PRI.

I deeply regret the passing of my friend Gerardo Ruiz Esparza. I send my sincere condolences to his family, prompt resignation. https://t.co/HpY2h5jcEJ

It should be noted that since June last year, Enrique Peña had not used his Twitter account, while Instagram has not used it since May 2019, when he made his divorce with Angélica Rivera official, with whom he had a marriage of little more than 10 years.

Let us remember that after his six-year term ended, Peña opted for discretion and preferred to live away from the public eye, although his personal life after the presidency continues to be in the collective interest.

And as proof of this is the commotion caused by the media by his courtship with Tania Ruiz, with whom he began dating after their divorce. Through the months, the model has gradually revealed details of her romance, although recently the direction of her relationship has not been known and a possible breakup is rumored.

The last news of the couple was given on February 17, when Tania Ruiz published an unpublished photo with Peña Nieto and dedicated a romantic message to her.

Although in recent months the bride and groom have stayed away from the spotlight, it seems that the lovers did not want to go unnoticed on Valentine’s Day to demonstrate the great love they have.

Proof of this is the recent publication of the model, who through her Instagram account, shared an unpublished photograph next to the former president of Mexico in which both appear back and holding hands.

Ruiz accompanied the postcard with a nice message, “I just want you to know that nothing makes me feel better than your hand next to mine. In your hand is my hand, which will not release you. “

The socialite concluded her dedication by labeling the politician and making clear the immense love she feels for him.

“Whoever puts everything in the hands of God will see the hands of God in everything. I love you, @epn “, Tania wrote with some heart emojis.

Photo: Instagram / taniaruize

