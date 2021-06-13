Enrique Peña Nieto and his girlfriend Tania Ruiz go on a wedding

Of the material and design chosen by her and by Eichelmann reported that it is “a mermaid dress, made with hundreds of embroidered pailetes on mesh, in canary yellow, giving prominence to the fabulous sleeves in matching silk organdy, enhancing the very fine and slim figure of Tania… With class and style “.

Of the spectacular sleeves Fontini He detailed that they were made from “Horse-hair, a plastic that we use to lift them, you can use it in any fabric and the cool thing is that when it is put on, if the material is skin-colored, it is not noticeable and you can only see it the fabric and it looks sheer, in this case the fabric is thicker. “

Regarding the making of the garment that he wore Elizabeth eichelmann at her daughter’s wedding, Kathia revealed that “we opted for something classic, sober, with long transparent sleeves, with a cauda in the mermaid-like dress, in red, because she likes the color. The lady is very pretty, tall and thin, so she looked super good” .

Kathia has carried out several campaigns with Tania and since then a beautiful friendship has emerged. (Instagram / Kathia Fontini)

Kathia, who opened her atelier on November 19, 2001 in Chiapas, in addition to having another boutique in Mexico City that she established after her return to the United States, specifically Los Angeles, after the fall of the Twin Towers, is proud of being a trans woman with this great success in the industry.

Fontini, who learned to design thanks to her passion for discovering every detail in fashion magazines and being self-taught, with a natural talent, appreciated having the opportunity to be close to Tania and her family: “She is a girl very dear to us, she is someone that people like a lot. A very beautiful friendship was born with her and her mother.”