Enrique is already a category I hurricane

MEXICO CITY.

ANDnrique continues as a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, approximately 345 kilometers south of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour, gusts of 165 kilometers per hour and displacement parallel to the Central Pacific coast Mexican, heading west-northwest at 7 kilometers per hour.

Its extensive cloud bands cause extraordinary punctual rains in Michoacán, torrential rains in Guerrero, intense in Colima and Jalisco, very strong in Nayarit and strong punctual rains in Guanajuato and Querétaro.

Wind gusts of 70 to 90 kilometers per hour are forecast, waves of 4 to 6 meters of significant height in the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, of 2 to 4 meters of height in the coast of Guerrero, as well as conditions for the formation of waterspouts on the coasts of the entities.

The National Meteorological Service established a new prevention zone, due to the effects of the hurricane, from Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, to Manzanillo, Colima, as well as surveillance for tropical storm from Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, to Punta de Mita, Nayarit.

Yesterday, on the beaches of Tepic, Nayarit, red flags were placed, due to the high tide, which is why the passage to the area is totally prohibited, because wells and suction channels produced by the breakage of the sandbanks may occur. warn the authorities.

At night, fallen trees and flooded streets left the rain and winds in Tepic.

For today and tomorrow, the center of Hurricane Enrique is expected to be closest to the coast of Jalisco.

-With information from Karla Méndez

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ