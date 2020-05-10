A legal battle dating back to 1991, ended on July 10, 2019, when the judge of Valencia, José Miguel Bort, determined that Julio Iglesias, 75 years old – father of Enrique Iglesias – he was also the biological father of Javier Santos 43 years old by then.

This decision was the most recent chapter in a claim of paternity to Julio Iglesias dating from 1991, initiated by the mother of Javier Santos, a former dancer named Maria Edit Santos.

Faced with the famous singer’s refusal to undergo a DNA test, the judge at the time highlighted the “very evident physical resemblance” between father and son, so the demand was accepted. However, the surprise was this May 8, when the Provincial Court of Valencia in Spain reversed the sentence that recognized him as the son of the singer.

For this reason the dispute quand turned 30 it was thought that it had come to an end, but surprisingly it reopened and everything started again after a long fight.

ORn brother who has never been treated by Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias’ father he is remembered for being the great Spanish seducer and man of thousands of loves. Therefore, it was not difficult for public opinion to believe the claim made by María Edite Santos, when she revealed that in the summer of 1975 met the singer in a disco on the Costa Brava, and from there there was a relationship, details the Tikitakas portal.

At that time he was married to Isabel Preysler and according to Santos they had sexual relations for several days and from there Javier was born.

Although the man who is now 44 years old has never had relations with his 8 brothers, singer Enrique Iglesias in October 2019, he declared to the Mexican media – on his way out of the concert at the National Auditorium – about the alleged son not recognized by his father, the singer Julio Iglesias.

With a good gesture, the interpreter of ú Súbeme la radio ’assured that He would recognize Javier Santos as his brother, if his father accepted him as his son.

“I am always supporting my family in good times and bad times. Of course he would accept it, if my father accepts it and says he is his son, of course he would accept it, “said the singer.

An indefensible resemblance between Javier Santos and Julio Iglesias

With a load of despair, the mother of Javier Santos declared for Vanity Fair upon learning of the new decision of the Spanish justice.

“This is a great war between power and truth”, Summarized when describing that in the first demand of the 90s the tests that were now delivered and those that determined the paternity of the singer were not presented.

Despite three decades of fighting in court, the former dancer assured that they will not get tired, much less throw in the towelBecause “there is a DNA test that tells 99.9 that Javier is the son of Julio Iglesias,” he said.

In his opinion, the singer’s position of denying his paternity from the beginning maintains him in his refusal to acknowledge that he is the father.

“Julio knows that my son exists and that he has been his son since he was two years old, a ballet colleague of mine told him. I think he continues to insist on all this because he is a very stubborn person and since he denied it from the beginning, now he does not want to give his arm a twist, “he explained with a tone full of security.

