Enrique Iglesias has given one more example that his idea has changed and he is more open than ever to share with his followers some moments of his private life. He started doing it by publishing images of his children, and now he has done it with a fun video dancing with his little Masha, who came into the world on January 30 after a pregnancy that they decided to carry again in absolute secrecy.

Holding tight to his father’s fingers and his eyes wide open, Masha has enjoyed a tender dance with the song ‘We are young’, by the American band Fun. The little girl is only two months old, but in it you can already see that she has the same colorful look as Anna Kournikova and that she is growing by leaps and bounds with the beautiful family that the singer and the extenista have created.

See this post on Instagram 😍 A shared post by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Apr 5, 2020 at 1:57 pm PDT

It was last February 13 when the two happy parents announced the birth of their third baby together with beautiful images of the moments after the delivery, which took place a few days before in a Miami hospital. In addition, it took even longer to reveal the name they had chosen for her and Enrique was in charge of doing it in an interview for People magazine in which he also highlighted how the arrival of the girl had been taken by his two brothers.

“The truth is that they adore her. There is a difference of two years, so I was a little scared. It was like ‘let’s see how they react …’. Also, we have two dogs, so the house is chaotic. When we got home with Masha the first time, it was like ‘let’s see how everyone is going to react … “, explained the musician.

See this post on Instagram 🥰 A shared post by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova) on Apr 6, 2020 at 11:15 p.m. PDT

Family is the priority for Enrique Iglesias and a few months ago, when Anna Kournikova was already pregnant, she confessed that she was trying to slow down her work to care for her children: “The first and most important thing is to be a good father. My intention is to educate them properly. As long as they are good children, they are healthy and they enjoy life (…). Now that I have children, that I have babies, it is very difficult for me to travel. Everything revolves around them. “