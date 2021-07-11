Enrique Iglesias sings “Me pasé” with the reggaeton player Farruko

Enrique Iglesias, considered by Billboard the greatest Latin artist of all time, celebrates the summer with “Me pasé”, a single with reggaeton Farruko released before embarking on his North American tour with Ricky Martin.

“Me Pasé”, published this Friday along with the video shot in the Dominican Republic, is part of the next album by the winner of 47 Billboard Latin Music Awards and multiple Grammy Awards, which will be released next September. The song, built on the basis of an electric melody and with a contagious rhythm, is thought to be one of the summer hits, according to its producers.

Throughout his career, Iglesias has reached # 1 on the Billboard charts 154 times.

His singles have reached the top position on the magazine’s Hot Latin Songs chart 27 times, making him the most successful artist in the history of that list, not counting the other 39 times (the most of any artist). in which their singles have found themselves in the top ten.

In addition, it has 31 and 14 number one singles on the Latin Airplay and Dance Club Songs charts, respectively. The official video of the song is directed by Alejandro Pérez, author of the video clips for “Bailando”, “Súbeme La Radio” and “Duele el Corazón”. each of which has been viewed over a billion times.

The video was filmed on the beaches of El Portillo in Samaná, in the Dominican Republic. On September 25, Enrique Iglesias will begin his tour of the United States and Canada in Las Vegas with the Puerto Rican idol Ricky Martin.

This will be Iglesias’ first tour since 2017. In total, 26 concerts are scheduled between the United States and Canada.

Miami is one of the points of the tour, which will visit stages in Illinois, Masschussets, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona and California, as well as others in Canada.

