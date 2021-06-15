Enrique Iglesias returns to Instagram and shows how much his daughter Mary has grown



Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova met in 2001 and it was in 2002 that they made their relationship public.

Photo: Al Bello / .

Enrique Iglesias has revolutionized his followers on social networks, including his sisters Chábeli and Ana, with a touching image that portrays him with the youngest of his family, little Mary. Thanks to the photo, it is clear how much the girl has grown in her first year and a half of life, as well as the physical resemblance she maintains with her mother, the extenista Anna Kournikova, who also has twins Nicholas and Lucy with the interpreter.

Father and daughter also appear on board that brand new yacht with which the Spanish interpreter plows the coasts of Miami and, according to the description of the snapshot, it seems that both are “working” on an important family project: “Working in something ”, the music star has limited himself to writing in his personal space, which accumulates almost a million ‘likes’ on account of such an endearing stamp. “Launch a new song now”, has been directed by an admirer who has interpreted his message as a preview of future record releases.

Although at the moment nothing seems to indicate that Enrique Iglesias is going to release a new album in the short term, What is clear is that the artist is eager to return to the road to inaugurate that long-awaited tour, which has had to be delayed several times due to the pandemic, which he will share with his good friends Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you this fall with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra. It’s going to be fire! See you soon!“, He wrote on his social networks last May.