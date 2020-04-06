dance with your daughter | Instagram

Actor, singer and businessman, there is no doubt that Enrique Iglesias is quite a personality and now even more because he shared a video where he appears with his little daughter dancing looking really charming.

There is no doubt that becoming a father to this adorable little baby is good enough for him as there is no better scene than watching a father enjoy his children.

It was through his official account of Instagram who shared that tender moment, after four hours of having published it, already has more than four million views.

It may interest you: Enrique Iglesias, a proud father, shows off his baby on social networks

Being one of the greatest artists of the nineties Enrique Iglesias He continues to reap successes however when he became a father he decided to dedicate more time to his family as can be seen in the publication.

“¡Bellezaaaaaaa !!!!! Thank you always for sharing kisses to the rest of the family and take good care of yourselves”, “All your children are beautiful”, “Equal to mom”, some of the comments received by the publication.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

“We are young” in the background song with which Enrique makes his beautiful daughter dance, although the face of the interpreter of “Rhythm divine” probably with his face he would have driven more than one admirer because surely he would look even more adorable.

The baby is sitting on the legs of her daddy, who moves her arms to the rhythm of the music, almost at the end of the song, who is recording the video, approaches the beautiful green eyes of Mary, daughter of anna Kournikova and Enrique.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Adorable little Mary came to brighten the couple’s lives in the past January 30th, and since then the singer had not shown recent images of the little girl. The couple also have twins, named Lucy and Nicholas.

Read also: Enrique Iglesias’ stepfather loses his life as a victim of the coronavirus

.