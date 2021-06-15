Enrique Iglesias and the tender photo with his daughter Mary

Enrique Iglesias loves his role as a father, and to the great surprise of his followers, this weekend he reappeared on social networks with the youngest of his children, Mary. The singer shared a tender moment with the one-year-old, a perfect photo to announce that he is working on something new for all his fans.

© @ enriqueiglesiasEnrique Iglesias reappeared on social networks with his daughter Mary

Enrique took the tender selfie that he immediately won for his tenderness. In it Mary seems to send a kiss to the camera while the proud dad smiled next to her. “Working on something 🙊” was the only thing the singer wrote, who could be giving clues to a new musical album.

Despite the good news, Mary, who turned one at the end of January, was the one who got the attention of this post. And it is that in the photo you can not only see how big he is, but he inherited the beauty of his mother, Anna Kournikova. Mary also showed off her big eyes that seem to be blue like those of the former tennis player, and a pair of blonde pigtails that undoubtedly recall mommy’s hair.

The family life of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

In addition to Mary, Enrique and Anna are the parents of the twins Lucy Y Nicholas, three years old. The family is usually very reserved when sharing details of their privacy; However, the joy of their funniest times as parents makes them share with everyone some details of what happens at home when it comes to playing with the little ones.

Just over a year ago, the singer shared a fun video of how he only needs his imagination to play with his children. First Nicholas would climb on Daddy’s back to take a little trip across the lawn. When he fell, it was Lucy’s turn, who couldn’t stop laughing.

