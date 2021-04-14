Enrique Guzmán’s son admits that his father was violent, but he is not a pedophile

“You know he raped and punched my grandmother, you cried thinking about her little purple eyes, he knocked your teeth out,” Frida wrote. To which Luis Enrique replied: “Yes, there was violence between my mother and my father, but that does not mean that my father is a pedophile,” he said bluntly in an interview with the Mexican newspaper El Universal.

“Everything changes there because if you support a lie from other things that happened a long time ago, at least in networks [sociales], it becomes a truth. There are people who believe him only because there is a precedent that he was aggressive and then it is very easy to say that he surely did bother his granddaughter and groped her when she was 5 years old, but the truth is that he was not, “he added.

Silvia Pinal and Luis Enrique Guzmán (Instagram / luisenriquegp)

In addition, he stressed that his father was never alone with his granddaughters, including Frida, and that his sister Alejandra protected her daughter tooth and nail during her childhood. “Alejandra was very protective of Frida, almost overprotective. When Frida was little, Alejandra was like a hawk with her because it was her ‘I was waiting for you’ [refiriéndose a su canción]”, he expressed.

“Alejandra had the same nanny [niñera] that she raised us and that she also raised Frida, rest assured, her name was Tere, she was for Alejandra and for me our second mother. Tere was there 24 hours a day, seven days a week next to Frida. “