Enrique Guzmán will sue Frida Sofía for defamation – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Last week, Frida Sofía revealed in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that her grandfather Enrique Guzmán abused her when she was a child.

Frida Sofía, 29 years old and daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, pointed out that he was a very abusive man and that he was scared.

He was a very abusive man, he scared me, he always scared me. He did ugly things to me. He groped me. I hate it.”

Frida Sofía revealed that her grandfather he groped her since he was five years old, although he never told anyone.

The most disgusting thing of all is that when you are so young and they tell you that this is what a grandfather does to his granddaughter that he loves her, and at that age you have no idea, you have no conscience, and it becomes normal. Disgusting, but at times it feels rich because your private parts are touching you. That’s why I kept quiet about it, I thought that if I was sick “

In addition to his grandfather, he points to several couples of his mother, Alejandra Guzmán, who also played her.

ENRIQUE GUZMÁN BROUGHT UP ON TWITTER AGAINST FRIDA SOFÍA

After the interview, Enrique Guzmán, 78, used his social networks to rant against Frida Sofía.

“I am very concerned about the mental instability of Frida Sofía and the stupidity of Gustavo Adolfo, a man who knows me perfectly.”

Later, he pointed out the interview as disrespectful and used the hashtag #fridamiente.

“What Frida needs is a psychiatric help and I hope I find it. I am a gentleman ”/“ I assure you that tomorrow Frida Sofía will say that her brother was also missing. At the time ”

ALEJANDRA GUZMÁN RELEASES A COMMUNICATION IN FAVOR OF HER FATHER

Mexican singer Alejandra Guzmán defended her father and said that she put “hands on fire for my father“. In the same way, he launched a call for his daughter to go to therapy together and fix this delicate matter as a family.

“Hello everybody.

I think it’s time for me to speak up. As a mother, I have done everything I can to help my daughter, to get closer to her without the need for cameras or the media.

It is delicate, it is very sad to see my father, I understand what he is going through because I too am going through these baseless accusations, which are not fair. And I offer you, Frida, to fix this in the best way, to find a good therapist, someone who can help us.

I know we can. I offer you my heart and all my love because I gave birth to you.

And I ask all the media to please understand that this is a family matter, that it is a delicate matter and that I put my hands on the fire for my father who has given me and taught me to work, and is an example for me. He is a great man. Thank you all, and please, Frida, come closer.

ENRIQUE GUZMÁN PLANS TO SUE FRIDA SOFIA WITH A LAWYER FOR HER DAUGHTER

Singer Enrique Guzmán will sue Frida Sofía in the United States for defamation, according to a note published by the magazine TV Notes.

Yes, I will go to the end. All the information is already in the hands of a lawyer in the United States, because there we are going to proceed. In fact, I just received a letter from Alejandra’s lawyer, where she asked me not to give any more statements about it so as not to affect the process “

Will do it in the United States because that’s where Frida has lived for several years. Likewise, he assures that “I am not a degenerate” and regrets that his granddaughter takes revenge on him for everything that ‘is happening’.

On how he has taken the remarks of people on social networks, Enrique Guzmán affirms that has not seen anything.

I have not seen any of that, I prefer not to know more about the subject, that the authorities take care of everything, I just want to be calm “

Source: Excelsior