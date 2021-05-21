Enrique Guzmán says he fears for his physical integrity after Frida Sofía’s complaint – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Enrique Guzmán continues in the fight to clear his name after the public complaint of his granddaughter Frida Sofía in which he pointed out that he had touched her improperly at 5 years of age, for this reason in an interview he gave crude statements about what his life is like now.

The singer revealed that he fears for his integrity after Frida’s accusations, so he thinks that Pablo Moctezuma, the young woman’s father could harm him, so he now has many security elements that take care of him inside and outside his house and just in case he revealed that they are armed.

“There is danger, I don’t know… Pablo is Pablo, and, believing the girl, he is capable of attacking me logically, or not, but meanwhile the house is excessively guarded, I have people who take care of me, and I don’t go out on the street if I don’t go with armed people, unfortunately. And I will have to defend myself, and defend my house and defend my honor at any cost and if necessary, then I will, “he confessed in an interview with ‘Ventaneando’.

Enrique Guzmán continued with his statements and accepted that despite the affection he had for his granddaughter, he no longer wants to know about her and confessed that Alejandra Guzmán is in the same position and sentenced, “For me she finished living and for her mother too ”.

Alejandra Guzmán’s father also confirmed that the singer removed Frida Sofía from her will and that Luis Enrique’s son will be her new heir, “(Frida) was removed from the will because it was very comfortable to continue beating, he beat her out and He did not want to know more, he said ‘it is going out’, and what will be with his inheritance I do not know, with me it does not count, but I have a grandson who adores him and I think he is the one who put his will in his name “, confessed.

Enrique also commented that Alejandra Guzmán claimed him for not having intervened before between her daughter and her and siding with Frida, of which the singer now regrets and will try to handle this issue in the best possible way.

The singer also thanked the support of his ex, Silvia Pinal after Frida’s statements, because in an interview he commented that he “would not be able.”