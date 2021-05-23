Enrique Guzmán reveals who is the heir of Alejandra Guzmán



Enrique Guzman.

The lawsuit between Enrique Guzman and her granddaughter Frida sofia continue, because by all means the singer is trying to kill his granddaughter in a fight that he insists, is to clear his name.

After revealing evidence that Frida allegedly received money from Gustavo Adolfo Infante to give the interview where he accused him of abuse, as well as revealing that the young woman brutally beat Alejandra Guzman, Now he confirmed the version that the rocker took it out of his will.

In an interview with the program ‘Ventaneando’, Guzmán assured that he believes that his daughter put the little Apollo in his will, Luis Enrique Guzmán’s baby, accepting the scoop published by TV Notes.

“What he is going to do with his inheritance I don’t know, it doesn’t count with me, but I have a grandson who adores him and I think he is the one who put his will in his name, ApolloHe revealed.

Although Frida Sofía has expressed ad nauseam that she is not interested in money, the singer took advantage of the space provided by the Mexican entertainment program to reiterate that she will not receive anything else from her mother.

It is not clear if Alejandra’s daughter was one hundred percent excluded from the inheritance as the singer implied with his statements, because a few days ago it emerged that Guzmán, in effect, modified her will to leave her a minimal part, but that she would be willing to give him 70% if he retracted the accusation of sexual abuse against his grandfather.

In this sense, Silvia Pinal’s daughter would be seeking to use her inheritance as a bribe so that Frida ends all the scandal that has been generated, although in reality nothing could do to improve her family situation because Enrique, tired of being pointed out As ‘a rapist’, he has just ratified his claim against his granddaughter, so the controversy becomes more serious.