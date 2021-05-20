Enrique Guzmán reveals evidence that Frida Sofía sold the interview where she accused him of abuse

Enrique Guzman He spoke again of the complicated controversy in which he is involved by the accusations of his granddaughter Frida sofia and this time He assured that she accused him of having touched her improperly with the motivation of fame and the money that he could obtain by selling the interview to Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

To demonstrate this, the singer presented some evidence, as found videos which seem to be a conversation between Gustavo and Frida where she supposedly tells the journalist to “show her the money” to close the deal and perhaps it is that situation that led her to say all those things against Enrique.

“I found a reason that may be the reason why I stopped being the coolest grandfather,” Guzmán mentions before showing the recording exclusively for the program ‘Hoy’.

And he added that things probably happened this way because Alejandra Guzman He withdrew her financial support, so Frida looked for a way to obtain money that would help her pay for the services where she lives.

“At that moment he no longer has a way to pay for maintenance or parking, or what do I know and then sell the interview”, He assured the journalist Aurora Valley with whom he spoke.

With these videos, Enrique Guzmán assured that they are evidence against Frida Sofía and Gustavo Adolfo Infante because he believes that then he did receive money to make those statements you made against him.

The conflict has gone so far that it is known that on both sides there is a process of lawsuits, although many people support Frida Sofía, since she is the victim in this situation, she has even completely separated from her maternal family, changing her surname for his father’s, but his grandfather has not been silent and continues to try to recover his image.

No doubt the controversy that the Guzmán Pinal family is experiencing is one of the strongest that has been heard among celebritiesSince it involves strong accusations, plus the consequences can be quite serious, that is why it cannot be taken lightly and this is still going on.