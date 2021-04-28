Enrique Guzmán makes strong statements about Frida Sofía: “She is another person … She turns around without one knowing why”

The father of Alejandra Guzman, Enrique Guzman, returned to give strong statements about the accusations of his granddaughter Frida sofia and assured that during the program “Today” from Televisa that sometimes she feels that her granddaughter is “Another person … turns around without you knowing why.” At the same time, he said that it would be good to submit her to medical evaluations to diagnose the reason for these behaviors.

He also made shocking confessions: “I have done everything, I have had my violence and my differences. But touching a five-year-old girl I cannot allow. That does not enter my mind…. She never lived with me. When she was born, her parents were born at home … Later I know that they had their violence and separated but never lived in my house, “said the famous.

Enrique Guzmán pointed out that he did not live with his granddaughter Frida Sofía when she was a child https://t.co/LViWnTF7Ya – Program Today (@programa_hoy) April 27, 2021

He said that these accusations, which he revealed Frida exclusively to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante where she clearly revealed that her grandfather groped her when she was only 5 years oldThey have hurt a lot. He assured that he has 5 granddaughters and a grandson and does not understand why Frida has behaved like this. She confessed not knowing much what to do: “I don’t know if she is going through a therapy or if she had it or not had it or if she was controlled or what kind of medicines she is taking… Seeing me before the cameras talking about the health of one of my little girls terrible. I don’t know where to turn, I don’t know how to raise my head ”.

Apparently, Enrique Guzman He doesn’t really know how to handle the situation or at least that’s what he hinted. He assures that he has never experienced something like this with his grandchildren, but that he has not been very attached to any of them. “With my time, I have spent little time with them but invested in smiles … I have been the good-natured grandfather, the good grandfather, the gift giver, the one who hides the sweets …”, he told the Televisa program. All of this is part of the first broadcast installment of the interview. The second remains to be seen, the same one that promises more confessions from the rocker.

Everything indicates that both Frida Sofía and Enrique Guzmán will continue with the legal measures they plan to take against each other. In fact, Enrique Guzmán published the document written by his lawyers, which contains the formal lawsuit against his granddaughter, Frida Sofía, for defamation by accusing him of sexual abuse. For now, there is still a lot of cloth to cut to know where all this conflict and bad time for the family will stop. Guzmán- Pinal.

