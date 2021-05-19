Enrique Guzmán makes strong accusations against his granddaughter

“I was sitting at this table where we had breakfast at 9:00 in the morning, my daughter and my other son were there, and my wife was in the kitchen, and I received a call from her, but not to say ‘I don’t have money, help me ‘, no, he said’ I’m going to sink Alexandra Guzman and you too ‘, and hung up, “said the singer.

The interpreter assured that at that time he did not know the reasons that led his granddaughter to speak to him in that tone, but later he learned that he no longer had any financial support from Alexandra due to a violent episode that both starred in Miami.

According to Enrique Guzmán, Frid Sofía mistreated Alejandra Guzmán. (Mexico Agency)

“The amount of blows he gave against the sidewalk until the police arrived, that was the last time he hit his mother. I was not there, but my son was with him, who (he told me) ‘grabbed her by the hair and hit his face against the sidewalk, until the police arrived to stop the event. ‘

“There is a picture of her with her antics. Alexandra At that moment he said ‘no more!’, gave him the keys to the apartment, gave him the keys to a truck, took away his credit cards, and said ‘scratch yourself with your nails’, I’m leaving, and Alexandra she left the building and since then they have not lived together, “she said. Enrique.

In the same way, the singer stated that his relationship with Frida deteriorated when he refused to include her on his recent duet album, where he wanted to record with Paul Anka.