Enrique Guzmán loses lawsuit against Gustavo Adolfo Infante in the case of Frida Sofía

Enrique Guzman he didn’t get away with it, well The Prosecutor’s Office in Mexico rejected the legal requests it made against Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

The document presented by Enrique included three points: that Gustavo does not go near his house; to stop intimidating him and that, if they ran into one place, Infante wouldn’t be able to get close.

“I wanted the authorities to prohibit me from approaching him or communicating with him, attending or going to his home,” explained the journalist on the program ‘De Primera Mano’.

Followed, reported that The lawsuit that the singer filed against him was allegedly lost because he did not have the necessary bases and that he lacked evidence to proceed.

“Today The Office of the Prosecutor determined that there is no justification for the implementation of said measures because I have not engaged in acts of aggression against him. It was determined that the implementation of protection is not justified either, ”said the entertainment journalist.

It was in April when Guzmán filed a complaint against Infante because of the interview he conducted with his granddaughter; the man allegedly claimed that he committed discrimination against him; However, Infante adhered to his right to free expression.

For his part, the Mexican driver has denounced the father of Alejandra Guzman for procedural fraud, false statements and threats.