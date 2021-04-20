Enrique Guzmán launches the first blow in battle against Frida Guzmán

This strategy by Enrique Guzmán comes after Frida Sofía announced in her networks that she will take legal measures against her grandfather for sexual abuse that he suffered in his childhood. The young woman gave an interview to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante where she claimed to have been “groped” by her grandfather.

Statement from Frida Sofía (Instagram / ifridag)

“With the unparalleled support of my family and friends, I have made the decision to initiate legal action against various people for events that are public knowledge,” the statement read.

“To do this, I decided to hire the services of the Oléa & Oléa law firm, which is rightly directed and presided over by Xavier and Alexandro Olea Truehart,” he added.

Frida has been very aware of the messages of support she has received from celebrities, followers and even feminist organizations that have celebrated her courage to break the silence.