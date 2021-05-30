Enrique Guzmán knocked out Alejandra Guzmán’s teeth, according to Frida Sofía

Much fabric has been cut since Frida sofia say publicly in an interview offered to Gustavo Adolfo Infante that his grandfather Enrique Guzmán abused her and groped her When I was five years old. Everyone in the Guzmán-Pinal family has pointed out to each other about abuse and mistreatment. But Frida sofia not long ago made a claim of an alleged and serious assault ensuring that Enrique Guzmán knocked out the teeth of his mother, Alejandra Guzmán, during a act of violence.

“He pulled his teeth at you, he always abused you in every way And do you go out and say such an absurd and out of reality speech? “Frida said in response to” The Queen of Rock “in which the latter defended her father, also a singer.

This was published in a statement where pointed to his grandfather of various violent behaviors: “He raped and punched my grandmother you were crying thinking about his little purple eyes ”. Already in the biographical series of Silvia Pinal, Enrique’s ex and Frida’s grandmother, several such situations would have come to light when they were a couple. However, Silvia Pinal recently said that she did not know what Frida had said and that he did not want to get into it because they were surely inventions.

While, Enrique Guzmán continues to go to court not only for formal complaints against his granddaughter: “That girl won’t get away with it Whoever falls falls, ”he said in one of his court appearances. On the other hand, he has already filed a lawsuit against the journalist to whom Frida gave such strong statements. But the communicator Gustavo Adolfo Infante counter-sued the actor and singer. So the legal battle will not only be at the family level.

Alejandra Guzman she has kept a little quiet. However, it would have been known that lThe singer took Frida Sofía out of her will and would have left everything to a nephew. Faced with these alleged actions, Frida argued forcefully: “… Better tell Yo-yo, to give me my house back, but first my innocence, my childhood, my freedom and my virginity, since they also stole it from me !! Yes, her fault for being drunk and unconscious and putting any man in the hotel, always ”.

On the other hand, he also said that the apartment he gave him Alejandra Guzman he did not care and that things do not give away to later show them in his face. Total is not known for sure where this ends. Frida has not yet filed a formal complaint with her grandfather before the courts, but she is working with a team of lawyers to finish collecting evidence and contacting possible witnesses, according to one of her legal representatives said days ago.