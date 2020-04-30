Enrique Guzman and his granddaughter Frida Sofía stay apart (Photo: Instagram @ eguzmanoficial / @ ifridag)

Enrique Guzmán reacted to the war of declarations between his daughter Alejandra Guzmán and his granddaughter Frida Sofía, who has recently revived after a period of apparent calm. The Spanish rock and roll pioneer stated that the recent publications of the young woman regarding that her mother is drugged and intoxicated by her loved ones in order to steal her money and the videos where she is challenging and threatening to “drop more truths” are nonsense.

Who was a member of the band Los Teen Tops in the 60s, made it clear that such is his annoyance at the attitude of his granddaughter, that you are no longer interested in knowing more about her or her conflicts, in addition to having withdrawn its support. After rekindling the battle of statements between mother and daughter on social networks, the actor of the play Jesus Christ Superstar was interviewed by telephone on the Ventaneando program, where he confessed that Frida “needs to succeed based on insulting her mother, who messes with her dad”.

The truth is that I started without my dad helping me with anything, Silvia (Pinal) started without her dad helping me with anything, because she should do the same, show her talent, but she only knows how to open her mouth to say bullshit and Those are heard by many people, maybe they are giving you money to do that, I really don’t care much what is happening to the girl

Enrique Guzmán came out in defense of the daughter he fathered with Silvia Pinal (Photo: Alejandra Guzmán)

Without grandfather’s support and criticizing his mother

Enrique Guzmán also revealed that will no longer show his support for Frida Sofía, who was seen close to the beginning of this discord, because the young woman published the private conversations they had had between grandfather and granddaughter, which bothered the interpreter.

“Frida is going to be 30 years old, she has enough hair on her parts to scratch herself as she can,” he declared in a disappointed tone. As he has rarely been seen, because previously he had reiterated his affection for the rocker’s daughterEnrique was decisive in his granddaughter’s attitude. “If you want to show the pants, then show them but not with me.”

The annoyance of the singer of Here comes the plague arises because in the past, through Instagram the young woman showed a series of messages between her and her grandfather in which you could read one that said: “the only thing you will get is to be alone”, in response to the tepid reaction on the part of the daughter of Guzmán to the birth of Apollo, son of Luis Enrique and brother of Alejandra Guzmán, who is the godmother of the little one.

The origin of this family tension occurred in 2019 when Frida Sofía accused the singer of Be careful with the heart, of having an intimate encounter with her ex-boyfriend Christian Estrada, reason why he decided to abort the son he would have with him.

Frida Sofia’s hurt response

After Enrique Guzmán’s statements, Frida Sofía posted a photo on her Instagram account, where she appears as a girl next to the singer: “Here, Mr. Guzman with his granddaughter’s” dick “… #quelindafamilia #hablolaverdad # nomecallomás”

Enrique Guzmán and Frida Sofía in the early 90s (Photo: Frida Sofía)

Respect for the statement that was issued yesterday Alejandra Guzmán Slipping away from the accusations of her daughter against her, and where her manager Guillermo is involved, the young woman also answered in her own style: “Wow Guillo, you are great at writing communications, the type like the one you wrote to your buddy.. This is believed by people clinging to not seeing reality. You are scared with fear because you know what I know and you know the crimes you have committed. And you thought I was going to sit idly by. Little man. Filth.”

Alejandra Guzmán’s statement Frida Sofía in her childhood, in the early 90’s (Photo: Frida Sofía)

In another publication, the young woman who launched herself as a singer at the end of last year with the subject Ándale stayed on what was said, because hinted that during her childhood she lived in an environment not appropriate for her and he even ironic about the possibility of having been at some involuntary moment under the influence of marijuana: “And what do you see here? Since they love to think … Pacheca and not for pleasure. “

