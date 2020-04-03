Enrique Guzmán confesses that he cannot isolate himself, he has no money: I am living a disgrace | Reform

Singer Enrique Guzmán has revealed that he currently has no money to isolate himself at home in the current situation.

The Queen of Hearts father assures that he has no income to follow the instructions of the Mexican government and the Secretary of Health.

The famous has commented that his bank accounts have been blocked since months ago by the Secretary of Finance and it is in an economic crisis.

Everything, everything must have a special measurement because there is no income, and in my case I have no contracts or agreements with anyone, and I have no income at the moment in any way, in any way. So, to measure expenses, what we have for urgent things is spent and the rest must be controlled.

It was in an interview for Sale el Sol, that Guzmán shared the anguish in which he lives: Not having an income, yes, I am living a disgrace.

We have to stop everything … the shows that I do are for the public and in this case the public does not have to be present, so what we are doing is controlling ourselves and waiting in good faith and good confidence that all this fast forward.

The singer shared that he has been able to survive with the projects that he has carried out lately but at present the situation is complicated.

