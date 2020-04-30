Enrique Guzmán attacks his granddaughter Frida Sofía for speaking ill of Alejandra Guzmán | Instagram

The singer Enrique Guzmán as he rarely raised his voice to defend his daughter Alejandra Guzmán from her granddaughter Frida sofia.

After the recent and controversial statements that the daughter of the rocker revealed exposing his famous mother, now the singer comes to the defense of his daughter.

It was through a phone call that a Enrique Annoyed, he protested against his granddaughter whom he had always professed a deep affection for, however, now he puts her in front of the cameras:

That girl wants success, but not by insulting her mother, she said.

The artist who in recent months had spoken about the conflict that his daughter and granddaughter lived from the past 2019, she reacted and with a disappointed tone spoke of the controversial statements of her granddaughter, Frida sofia from whom he has even distanced himself withdrawing his support for a while.

It is worth mentioning that he also rocker He had not wanted to interfere in the problems of both, however, the young singer today has exceeded the limits so the artist could not remain isolated from these events.

He also indicated that his daughter “Alexandra I didn’t have to keep supporting her, since Frida is almost 30 years old. “

It was through the cameras of Selling, who broadcast the phone call with the artist live.

It should be mentioned that Enrique Guzmán She had a very close relationship with her granddaughter, however, for several months the bond that existed changed after a dispute exposed by Frida through the networks.

Through Instagram The young woman showed a series of messages between her and her grandfather in which one could read one that said “the only thing you will get is to be alone.”

This was derived after the insipid reaction on the part of the daughter of “La Guzmán“before the birth of the son of Luis Enrique, brother of Alejandro Guzmán, who was the godmother of the little one who was baptized Apollo.

On the other hand, claims from Frida follow up after he accused the singer of having an encounter with her ex-boyfriend Christian estrada, reason why she decided to abort the child she was carrying.

.