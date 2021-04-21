Enrique Guzmán analyzes suing Frida Sofía and requesting a payment for moral damages

“We are analyzing filing a civil lawsuit and we have already requested the initiation of an investigation when we complain through criminal proceedings,” confessed Marco López.

Frida Sofía and Enrique Guzmán (Instagram)

When asked directly about whether they will seek reparation for the damage or file a lawsuit for non-pecuniary damage, the lawyer explained: “Non-pecuniary damage, as you rightly commented, is the competence of the civil courts. In the criminal part, reference is properly made to reparation of the damage as regards the affectation of the legal good protected by the norm. “

“In this case, it is a notorious fact that our client even in his program broke down in tears, which shows great pain, great psycho-emotional affectation and of course the experts will give us an account of in which sphere of his personality and from his development as an older adult he has had that damage ”.