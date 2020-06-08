Among the events of last week, the operation Agave Azul, executed by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), in charge of Santiago Nieto, stands out. After several weeks of investigation, he managed to freeze almost 2,000 bank accounts supposedly linked to the powerful Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel (CJNG), a new blow to the criminal organization after the extradition to the United States of number two, Rubén Oseguera González, El Menchito, son of Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho, leader and founder of the cartel. On the other hand, over the weekend there were riots in Guadalajara due to the death in Ixtlahuacán of the Quinces of Giovanni López, a young bricklayer who was murdered by local police officers for not bringing face masks. The murder occurred on May 4, but Governor Enrique Alfaro did not respond to the claims of the family or social groups. Out of that lack of sensitivity the demonstrations were generated. First, President Jaliscience wanted to attribute its origin to the federal government, without directly pointing to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but he asked that if he has proof, present it. It did not. Then he blamed the “crime” that has leaked into law enforcement corporations. This is where there could be a connection to the CJNG bank account freeze. Does Alfaro know of people around him who have been affected by the action of the FIU? If so, you should file a complaint with the Attorney General of the Republic. Muddled in his own words, he finally had to apologize. “I offer an apology on behalf of the state government and in my personal capacity, as I have always done, head-on, for the events that occurred yesterday outside the State Attorney’s Office, where young people were attacked by ministerial police officers while expressing freely your ideas, “he said.