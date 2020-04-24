Enrique, El Capi Albores reveals he is devastated, he lost his daughter after a sudden heart attack | Instagram

A driver from Televisa He shared heartbreaking news by revealing that he lost a daughter in an unexpected way, which he has not yet recovered from, he says.

Enrique Albores, better known as’El Capi ‘ Albores, who today leads the weather section in the morning program “Hoy”, revealed an event that would mark him in his life forever.

Enrique Álbores leads the weather section in the “Hoy” program. Capture Twitter

“The Cap“Albores recently opened his heart in an interview with the host Shanik Berman where he revealed the tragedy that completely marked him after losing one of his daughters after suffering a sudden heart attack to the 21 years.

Albores, who returned to the screen in 2020 to replace the “Weather Girl“, in the program “Today“From Televisa.

It may interest you Sabrina Sabrok: I should never have been a mother and I don’t know who is the father of my daughter

In said interview, granted for the column of shows of the host in the magazine TVNotas questioned the “Cap“because of his second marriage he had a 16-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old daughter, to which he replied:

What happens is that I lost a daughter. Vane was exercising at the university and a clot burst his lung, causing him to have a sudden heart attack at the age of 21. I keep crying it because that pain does not go away with the years, you only learn to live with it.

The new climate host of the program points out that when this event impacted his family, he was already divorcing from his first wife, so this caused them to become more united with their other daughter, Karen, 29, who today has her family, her husband and children.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Similarly the driver revealed that some time ago a vasectomy was performed and now 57 years old as she did not plan any more children.

He points out that his youngest daughter Camila, 6 years old, came into his life at his best professional and economic moment.

Subsequently, the communicator again touched sensitive fibers with the memory of her daughter Vanessa when asked about what he answers when asked how many children do you have? , to which the driver replied that his answer is 4.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Dawn He noted that his daughter will always occupy an important place in his life and that he still feels her present and even talks to her “I am sure that someday we will be together again,” he said.

You can also read Juan Osorio: Imagine the worst, everything could be complicated by the virus

Finally he also shared one of the last moments that he lived with her when remembering that several years ago he was fond of bullfighting and on one occasion he was rolled over by a young bull and his daughter stood up from the front row of the square and shouted at him “Get up, cab …“from that day his words They were very engraved so that’s why I haven’t dropped, he pointed out.

.