Enrique del Pozo reveals a relationship with a footballer and uncovers a tongo in Miss Spain with Sofía Mazagatos

Enrique del Pozo has returned to television and has done it with force. The new collaborator of Viva la vida, an important face of the nineties and 2000s, but who had been away from the spotlight for a long time, pointed to Antonio David as the cause of his distancing from television.

“I left because I had a great depression with my mother because of Antonio David Flores”assured Del Pozo.

But, beyond him and attacking the ex-husband of Rocío Carrasco, the collaborator uncovered two juicy news throughout the weekend. One, also referring to his life, that I had been dating a soccer player for several years. However, the former singer He did not want to reveal the player’s man.

Enrique del Pozo could say “Not all footballers are partygoers” and nothing would happen. But he says first “I’m not going to say who he is huh. But I was with a footballer and …” Nothing has changed. What laziness Q I threw AD is fine, but it falls like my ass. # VivaLaVida407 – 𝗘𝗟 𝗺í𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗕𝗔𝗦 (@ElMiticoBarbas) May 30, 2021

The second, and most important, a supposed tongo in the election of Miss Spain in which he was part of the jury. It happened in the 1991 edition, in which, he pointed out, there was a fraud when choosing the winner, which turned out to be Sofía Mazagatos.

“They had to tell us who the winner had to be. We refused because the one who had to win had to be that one, so the corresponding person said: ‘It’s not that, because it’s Sofía Mazagatos, “he uncovered, to everyone’s surprise.

“Sofía, whom I have great affection for, should not have won Miss Spain”

“Sofia, whom I have great affection for, should not have won Miss Spain. They imposed it on us and we refused, “added the collaborator.” We were eight jurors and it turns out that, the one we voted, the person who coordinated did not like it, that it had to be the second. We said no and then it was decided that neither the first nor the second: the third. This It is not disrespecting Sofía Mazagatos, this was so. And those of us who refused left the jury table, “Del Pozo explained.