Enrique del Pozo returns to television and points to Antonio David as guilty of his withdrawal

After the departure of Diego Arrabal as a collaborator of Viva la vida, the program presented by Emma García has found a substitute. The well-known tertullian Enrique del Pozo has been presented this Saturday as a new collaborator of this Telecinco space that comments on the news of the heart on the weekend afternoons.

Del Pozo has talked about his professional projects during all these years in which he has been away from television sets. The also actor and singer was a well-known face of programs such as Tonight We Cross the Mississippi, Day to Day, DEC or Martian Chronicles, the latter program where he starred in a tense moment in which Antonio David Flores faced him and made the gesture of hit him.

In this sense, Enrique del Pozo has pointed to Antonio David as the cause of his distancing from television.

“I left because I went through a great depression with my mother because of Antonio David Flores“, has assured Del Pozo.

The new collaborator explained that “there were certain people who we were crucified by this man “, in reference to the ex of Rocío Carrasco and father of Rocío Flores.”One was Rocío Carrasco, another was Rocío Jurado, another was Ortega CanoAnother was Enrique del Pozo, another was the Campos family and Belén Rodríguez “, the talk show has listed before the astonished gaze of Ana María Aldón, Ortega Cano’s wife.

In his opinion, Antonio David “was the accomplice gangster from a magazine, that every time my mother went out to that newsstand I saw covers that said that I slept with children“Del Pozo has thus referred to the magazine that Flores published together with the lawyer Rodríguez Menéndez, and that Carrasco also mentioned in an episode of the documentary series.

The collaborator also recalled the Martian Chronicles moment with Antonio David: “Why did he try to hit me on that program? Because I had that magazine the day before, and it was very hard. It even put Sardá as a corrupter of minors.

Enrique del Pozo has also harshly criticized Antonio David’s wife, Olga Moreno, who is currently participating in Survivors. “Then that lady, Olga, who is on the very quiet beach, says, crying with crocodile tears, saying her husband is so good … He must have been very good, but your husband, for a year, He exercised the mafia crucify us with something so hard, with defamations “, has indicated.

Because of this, the collaborator went into a “depression” and was forced to “disconnect” from the television sets, “because nobody defended me.”