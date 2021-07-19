Enrique Cerezo gets wet about the possible exchange between Griezmann and Saúl

Both footballers while they coincided in the Metropolitan. .

The president of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, was asked about the market situation of the club he directs and did not avoid the rumors that put Griezmann back in the Metropolitano through an exchange for Saúl.

Questioned by the exchange in which both players would be involved, he did not deny the operation and slipped that there is any scenario. “Everything is possible in football“Cerezo said in a public act before the media, although he also commented that” specifically of the Griezmann case “he has” not the slightest idea. ” Barça activates the Premier route with the French.

However, in recent days Barça’s intention to introduce Joao Félix into the operation came out, but the president of Atlético de Madrid did not contemplate the possibility. “Joao Félix is ​​a player for Atlético de Madrid, He has a long-term contract and will be an Atlético de Madrid player“, he finished.

