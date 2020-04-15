The president of Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, has contacted the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso to offer you the central kitchen of the Wanda Metropolitan, with the capacity to produce food for 65,000 people, to help fight the coronavirus crisis.

According to the newspaper Marca in its digital edition, Enrique Cerezo called Isabel Díaz-Ayuso on Tuesday to disinterestedly offer her the central kitchen of the Wanda Metropolitano. With an extension of no less than 900 square meters It is a facility with the capacity to produce food for the 65,000 people that the stadium that hosts Atlético de Madrid matches has a capacity.

This is a new initiative by Atlético de Madrid, which is turning to help like Real Madrid during the coronavirus crisis, to help the most disadvantaged groups with the current global health pandemic.

Atlético, through Enrique Cerezo, goes hand in hand in this project with CenterPlate, your partner in the restaurant industry and one of the leading companies in the sector. Aid that will surely be used by the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Cook 20,000 meals daily

The objective of the aid offered by Atlético de Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo, is to be able cook 20,000 meals a day for the most vulnerable families of the Community of Madrid. The idea is to start working from next week, although the necessary funding is still being sought to carry out the initiative.

The location and space of the Wanda Metropolitano can be strategic to provide resources not only to the Community, but also to centers such as IFEMA, since there are barely 5 minutes by car and 6 kilometers on the M-40 between the two venues.

While Cerezo and Díaz-Ayuso contact to offer help in the coronavirus crisis, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, published a message through social networks where he also boasts rojiblanco values.

“Well, that,” Martínez-Almeida has published, tweeting a photograph of the Madrid toilets wearing an Atlético de Madrid flag and a message closely related to the club: “Never stop believing”.