▲ The former director assures that many decisions have been taken against the national football, because overnight structures change that will affect young soccer players and even the Mexican team. Photo Jam Media

Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 15, 2020, p. a10

The management of Enrique Bonilla at the head of the Liga Mx has been poor, said Rafael Lebrija, former director of the Mexican Soccer Federation, when recounting the decisions that have been made in recent years and that have harmed Mexican football in instead of boosting it; the most recent one, remove the Mx Ascent.

Unfortunately there has not been a good direction of Mexican soccer, said the former leader. I wish it were corrected, but with all these aspects I see it very complicated that we are on the right track.

The list of abuses begins with the continuity of multi-pity, which the authorities of the Mexican Soccer Federation said that by 2020 it would disappear, but in reality it has increased. It is absurd, Lebrija said.

The group of multi-owners in the Mx League grew to four in one year, after Grupo Caliente –owner of Xolos and Dorados of the extinct Ascent– bought Querétaro, while Grupo Orlegi –which had Santos and Tampico Madero– acquired the Atlas. Grupo Pachuca manages Tuzos, León and Mineros, while Grupo Salinas directs Morelia and Puebla.

In contrast, there was a recent blow with the extinction of the Mx Ascent, as well as the suspension for six years of moving up to the First Division as a prize for sporting merits and the descent as punishment for the worst squad.

Now the mediocre teams are going to throw themselves into the hammock instead of worrying, because there is no descent, there is no pressure and it is to the detriment of football. Much interest from Mexican soccer fans will be lost, Lebrija said.

He stressed that the so-called Expansion League, which will replace Ascent Mx, will also not work for young people, because they have to show themselves and they are not given an opportunity, the player was also unprotected.

He considered it absurd to want to emulate the American MLS that does not have a decline, noting that there they have a different structure, they charge tickets in dollars, here they are pesos, a beastly difference; cannot be compared.

He indicated that a serious offense had been committed before with the possibility of paying not to descend, a rule that allowed him to remain on the maximum circuit of Lobos BUAP and Veracruz, which subsequently disappeared.

Another of the stakes that have nailed the tricolor football is old, but over time it has worsened. Up to nine foreigners have been allowed to be hired per team, he said, recalling the 9/9 rule, which allows nine foreigners to be registered in calls for matches.

How is it possible that in a country of more than 100 million inhabitants we need foreigners who remain in banking? They were still figures, but that does not happen, most of them do not transcend.

He affirmed that all the decisions will affect even the Mexican team, despite having outstanding players and a good coach, who opposed the disappearance of the relegation.

With all the measures that the managers of the Mexican football have taken, they show that they do what they want, they change the structure of a football that has worked well for many years and suddenly, overnight, perhaps for fear of some clubs, until the decline disappears, it is nonsense.

.