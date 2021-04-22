Enrique Bonilla talks about the merger between Liga MX and MLS after the collapse of the Superliga

Following the announcement of the European Super League, many began to analyze the possibility of merging the MLS and the MX League; However, after its fall a few hours ago, the outlook is complicated for this project to become a reality.

Enrique Bonilla, in charge of international affairs for the League, said in an interview for Mediotiempo, that they have never hidden the planning of the project, but the immediate objective is to strengthen the relationship with the MLS.

“We have never tried to do any kind of competition without their knowledge, without their approval because at the end of the day we are clear from day zero that what happened to the Super League would happen, we are not interested in going fast”

The Mexican leader indicated that the plan is still underway; However, this requires the approval of the authorities, for that reason, the important thing at this time is to grow together, for when the conditions are met, do something great.

“It has been the moment to work together, in such a way that we share those experiences, in such a way that we can grow and that one day, when the conditions are correct and our authorities also determine this, we can reach something even greater. of what we have ”.