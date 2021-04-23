Enrique Becker’s family has revealed what caused the death of the actor of “How says the saying”



Actor Enrique Becker had a 50-year artistic career.

Photo: Facebook Enrique Becker. / Courtesy

Enrique Becker passed away on April 21. The actor is remembered for having participated in series such as “How the Saying Says”, “The House of Flowers” and “Women Real Life Cases”. With a career of more than 50 years on Mexican television, Becker is fondly remembered, however yesterday many did not know the reason for his death.

The actor’s family broke the silence, and confirmed that he did not die due to some complication with COVID-19, a rumor that was spreading like wildfire, given the silence that reigned around his death. As reported by MSN Entertainment, a niece of the actor assured that he died due to respiratory arrest, due to an allergic reaction.

Said medium shared the following text, which, according to what it stated, was the statement with which the actor’s family member addressed the media and the general public:

“Hello, I am Irma Becker, niece of my dear uncle Enrique Becker, whom I loved as a father. My uncle died from an allergic reaction from a wasp sting, which caused him to go into respiratory arrest. Thank you all for your prayers, the Becker family we feel very sad ”.

The public will remember Enrique Becker for having participated in soap operas such as: “The nightingale”, “The Crossroads”, “Obsesión” or “The shadow of sin. He worked in more than 40 soap operas and shared credits with great stars such as: Ofelia Guilmáin, Silvia Derbez and Beatriz Aguirre.

Recently his name was linked to projects such as: “Silvia Pinal, in front of you” and “Grandmother’s testament.”

