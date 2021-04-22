Enrique Becker, actor of the House of Flowers, died

Mezcalent Enrique Becker died, actor of the House of Flowers

The entertainment world is in mourning, this time after learning of the death of the very first Mexican actor Enrique Becker, considered one of the great figures of Aztec theater, film and television.

The sad news was revealed this Wednesday, by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI), where it was assured that Becker died on April 21, 2021.

“@ANDIMexico communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Enrique Becker.

He is remembered for his participation in ‘Toy world’, ‘Love ties and, recently, for’ The house of flowers, ‘”ANDI commented on his Twitter account, where he also shared a photograph of the famous actor. “We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

Precisely one of the last appearances that Enrique Becker made on television was in the Netflix series, La Casa de las Flores, where he played Father Miguel, as well as several chapters in the Mexican series Como dice el saying.

Although ANDI did not reveal the cause of the death of the actor, who built a prodigious artistic career of more than 56 years, in which he participated in more than a hundred productions in the tables, film and television, in the publication to inform the Death of the actor, a user who claimed to be his niece, revealed lights about Becker’s death.

“Hello, I am Irma Becker, niece of my dear uncle Enrique Becker, whom I loved as a father. My uncle died from an allergic reaction to a wasp sting, which caused him to go into respiratory arrest. Thank you all for your prayers, the Becker family feel very sad ”, commented the user.

Hello, I am Irma Becker, niece of my dear uncle Enrique Becker, whom I loved as a father. My uncle died from an allergic reaction to a wasp sting, which caused him to go into respiratory arrest, Thank you all for your prayers, the Becker family feel very sad – Irma Becker (@ IrmaBA1) April 21, 2021

“To you, who loved your vocation as an actor until the end of your days. Applause to heaven! It breaks my soul not having you anymore. Yes, proud to be your niece today and always. Rest in peace, ”added Irma Becker.

Infobae recalled that Enrique Becker was one of the participants in the XVI National Meeting of Theater and Painting in San Luis Potosí, where he spoke about his feelings after more than five decades dedicated to acting.

“It is not easy to stand on a stage and feel all the emotions that I witnessed and above all transmit them, it is a job that implies dedication, effort, organization, concentration; art is necessary for every human being, since it allows you to become aware, to see beyond your own sight, it makes you aware and creates critical minds, “said the actor, as reported by the aforementioned media.

During his prolific career, the face of Enrique Becker was in recognized productions such as Woman: Real Life Cases, When the Children Go, Grandmother’s Testament, The Unknown, Obsession, Aurelia, Crossroads, Lazos de amor, Camila, Get on my motorcycle and the unique Toy World.