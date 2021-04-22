Enrique Becker, actor of ‘The house of flowers’ and ‘As the saying goes’, dies

Enrique Becker’s long career spanned more than fifty years in theater, film and television, after he began his profession in the 1960s with the novel The Unknown, which was broadcast in 1963.

Enrique Becker and Susana Alexander (Facebook / Enrique Becker)

In addition, he participated in other melodramas such as Obsesión (1967), Aurelia (1968), Encrucijada (1970) and The collection (1971) alongside celebrities such as Ofelia Guilmáin, Patricia Morán, Óscar Ortiz de Pinedo and Queta Lavat. But the productions where he participated with a greater prominence were Lazos de amor (1996), in the role of doctor Sergio Campos; Camila (1999), giving life to Artemio, and Súbete a mi moto (2002), as Don Mickey.

In 2018 he had a brief participation in the Netflix series, La casa de las flores, as Father Miguel. And in 2019 he appeared in the chapter He who kills with stabs cannot die with kisses, of the program As the saying goes. His career in film was not as nurturing as on the small screen; His work stands out in the films Solamente una vez (2002) and El testamento de la abuela (2020).