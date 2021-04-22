Enrique Becker, actor of La casa de las flores, loses his life | Instagram

Today the news of the departure of the legendary mexican actor Known for participating in recent years in the series Como el saying and the successful series of the Netflix platform La casa de las flores, Enrique Becker.

Unfortunately today the entertainment world is mourning, because recently the loss of the beloved Mexican actor Enrique Becker was announced, who lost his life today, Wednesday, April 21.

In fact, the National Association of Interpreters, ANDI, was in charge of sharing the news through its Twitter account.

ANDI México communicates the sensitive failure of the interpreter partner Enrique Becker. He is remembered for his participation in Toy World, Love Ties and, recently, The House of Flowers. We send our condolences to his family and friends. “

It is worth mentioning that the actor She also featured prominently in the moving series Mujer, Cases de la vida real, and Como dice el saying.

Unfortunately for the moment, the causes of the loss of the fruitful actor are unknown and his niece was the first in the family to share her grief from her official Facebook account.

To you, who loved your vocation as an actor until the end of your days. Applause to heaven! It breaks my soul not having you anymore. Yes, proud to be your niece today and always. Rest in peace”.

Enrique Becker’s long acting career spanned more than fifty years both in theater, film and television, after he began his profession in the sixties with the novel The Unknown.

Enrique Becker’s acting career also included films, since he participated in When the children go away in 1969, where he gave life to Carlos and also starred in the comedy El testamento de la abuela in 2020 with Susana Alexander and Luis Arrieta.

As we mentioned earlier, this actor also participated in chapter 13 of the first season of La casa de las Flores, a Netflix series, the episode is called Narciso and Enrique Becker gave life to Father Miguel.

On the other hand, in March 2018 César Lozano shared on his channel within the famous YouTube platform an interview that he conducted with Enrique Becker and Susana Alexander and during this talk, the scene partners in Grandmother’s Testament remembered several behind-the-scenes anecdotes and also talked about their secrets to obtaining happiness.

In fact, in said interview, the actress laughed at a shameful moment that Enrique Becker experienced during a play:

We were doing Conquer me with apples and then he had to move, but he didn’t move and I said ‘What’s wrong with you? Because you do not move?’ until I found out what it was and I told him ‘Don’t tell me you ripped your pants’, then he stuck out like that to the wall so as not to show people his pants ”.

In 2015 Becker attended the XVI National Meeting of Theater and Painting in San Luis Potosí, where he was satisfied with having been invited to the event organized by Movimiento Antorchista Nacional and spoke about the great theatrical work: