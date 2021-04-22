Enrique Becker, actor of La Casa de las Flores and As the saying goes, dies of respiratory arrest – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Enrique Becker, theater, film and television actor, who participated in series such as La Casa de las Flores and As the saying goes, died this day, reported the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI).

Through a statement, ANDI released the news and expressed its condolences to the actor’s family.

In social networks, Irma Becker, the actor’s niece, indicated that her uncle died due to an allergic reaction caused by the sting of a wasp, which caused a respiratory arrest.

Enrique Becker began his acting career in the 1960s. His first television role was in the telenovela The Unknown in 1963. Years later he participated in dramas such as Obsesión, Aurelia, Encrucijada and La Recogida.

The actor is remembered for his participation in soap operas such as Mundo de Toy, Camila, Lazos de Amor and Súbete a mi moto.

In 2018 he participated in an episode of the Netflix series, La Casa de las Flores and in 2019 he had a role in the Televisa program, As the saying goes.

Source: However