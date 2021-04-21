Enrique Becker, actor of “As the saying goes” and “La Casa de las Flores”, passed away

The first actor Enrique Becker passed away on Wednesday, April 21. At the moment the reasons for his death are unknown. The public found out thanks to the publication of the National Association of Interpreters, known by its acronym as ANDI, who shared the following message on Twitter: “@ANDIMexico communicates the sensitive death of interpreter partner Enrique Becker. You are remembered for your participation in “Toy world”, “Ties of love” and, recently, for “The house of flowers.” We send our condolences to his family and friends ”.

With more than 50 years of artistic career, Becker was part of successful productions, among the most recent are “Como Dice el Said”, one of the most famous series on Mexican television. She was also part of Silvia Pinal’s series: “Mujer Casos de la Vida Real”.

Twitter has been filled with messages of condolences for the death of the actor who not only shone on the small screen, Enrique Becker also starred in famous Mexican films.

It should be noted that the career of this interpreter was developed mainly in Televisa, who began his work in this industry in 1963.

Here we share an interview with the actor, from 2019, before the pandemic.

