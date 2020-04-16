It has been 8 months since one of the producers of ‘The fat and the skinny’, Enrique Albis, He was accused of sexual harassment by more than a dozen women, who would have been summoned by the Cuban actor, with the excuse of doing some supposed casting.

When Javier Ceriani, from his YouTube show ‘Gossip Not Like’, presented evidence of one of them, Univision took action, separated the producer from the chain, and began an investigation in which all employees were invited to declare what they knew and, at the same time, denounce if they had been or were being harassed by Albis or any other employee.

But what happened to the case? Did the more than 13 women who had joined to denounce it publicly sue? What did the Univision investigation reveal and what measures did they take?

According to what Ceriani reported this Wednesday, April 15, the lawsuit would not have reached court because, through an alleged mediation of the so-called victims and the accused, a financial settlement of very little amount would have been reached.

Ceriani, assured in ‘Gossip Not Like’, that this should not be a question of money and that, even without the alleged victims, he will continue the case until justice is done and Albis complies with society for his crime.

On the other hand, we contacted Univision to find out if the investigation had already ended and what the result had been, and this is what they answered:

“Univision does not comment on the results of internal investigations. As soon as we learned about these accusations, Mr. Enrique Albis was fired from the company. As noted at the time the allegations came to light, Univision is committed to a diverse, inclusive, and safe workplace culture, free from harassment. We expect all employees to treat and treat the audience, community, guests, and associates with dignity and respect. We do not tolerate any type of harassment – of any type and in any environment ”.

Where is Albis? The Cuban actor continues to reside in Miami with his family and, since this case did not reach court, he could return to work in the media since there is nothing legal, so far, that accuses him of being guilty of harassment.

SEE HERE WHAT JAVIER CERIANI REPORTED:

.