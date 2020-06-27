© Univision

Friday night, the latest edition of Univision News had a great absence: Enrique Acevedo, who was not even named to say he was on an assignment or on vacation … The reason? It’s off the chain.

If only Patricia Janiot He showed up to break the news without his partner every day. Although the journalist has not yet confirmed it, we could find out from colleagues who work daily with him on the network, that this Friday it would have been separated from Univision news.

What happened? The versions are different in this regard, one of which was too focused on CBS and he would have left his work at Univision a little neglected. Another, the strongest of all, who decided not to renew the contract because it has a higher offer in Telemundo.

What would you do on Telemundo? According to our source, he would be negotiating with said chain to return. One of the proposals would be to join ‘A new day’ at this stage of a more newsful morning show, and even that would be the journalistic face of the coverage of the upcoming elections.

We contacted Univision to confirm the information, and this was the response we received from the chain’s news department: « We cannot comment on this matter at this time. ».

Both in the journalist’s Instagram account and in the Twitter account, he does not appear as an anchor or journalist for Univision, instead he does say that he is a correspondent for ’60 minutes’ from CBS.

Enrique Acevedo’s Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Enrique Acevedo’s Twitter. Photo: Twitter

Similarly, on the Univision news website, only Patricia is the presenter, so today Acevedo’s photo and biography were removed.

Enrique Acevedo arrived at Univision in 2012, precisely from Telemundo where he was a correspondent and presenter. The Mexican journalist is considered one of the most credible, prepared, and professional in the field in both Spanish and English. His countless coverage and research has made him the winner of several Emmys among other awards.

