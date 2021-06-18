Enrico Casarosa: “In ‘Luca’ we can all project our own experience of feeling different”

‘Luca’, the new Pixar film, was born as an exercise in introspection by its director, Enrico Casarosa. The Italian, who already dazzled in the animation studio with his short ‘La Luna’, was inspired by his own childhood memories, the strong connection he had with his best friend Alberto and how being two quite geeky children felt as “sea monsters” in front of the other children. That has become a story about friendship and tolerance set off the coast of Italy. And of friendship and tolerance we spoke in our interview with Casarosa and with the producer Andrea Warren. Wish I was with them in Portofino.

“We got the issue of friendship to end by talking about the issue of tolerance,” explains the director, referring to the relief they felt when they found an ending that did justice to the story of Luca and Alberto. “A curious child like Luca and a connection as important as friendship can help to park the differences” He says.

Find your people

The two emphasize that one of their main concerns making the film is that they did not want it to seem “sweetened”, especially the ending: “Everything is happening at a time with a lot of social unrest. So many things are happening that are complex and difficult. people do not get along, there is a strong sense of division … The world is difficult and it is complex. If you are different in any way, I like that you leave that so that we can all project our own experience. I experienced it because my best friend Alberto and I were geeks. But there are other differences that feel much more so I hope this message speaks to everyone. There is no doubt that, sadly, there will be people who will not accept the different. We want to say: ‘there is fear and hatred out there but if you find the right people’ … Friendship and connecting are the right answers“says Casarosa, and Andrea Warren adds that with ‘Luca’ they want to plant” seeds of change “and remarks the message that he would like to remain:” Find those people and hopefully it will only be to keep moving forward. “

In ‘Luca’ two sea monsters venture out of the water and camouflage themselves as humans to live an adventure in the town of Portorosso. It is now available on Disney + (at no additional cost to the subscription) and will not go through theaters, a decision that also saddens his producer, but remarks that “above all we wanted it to be safe, especially for families.” Warren is very excited, yes, that her film will reach the world on the same day. See you with a gelato in the Plaza de Portorosso?