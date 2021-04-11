Enric Piquet, president of the Catalan Federation for 26 years, dies

04/11/2021 at 5:35 PM CEST

The former president of the Catalan Basketball Federation (FCBQ) Enric Piquet, linked to this sport since 1973, and president of the aforementioned federation for 26 years, died this Sunday at the age of 92, as reported by the FCBQ.

Piquet, who was also a member of the Delegate Commission of the Spanish Basketball Federation, is a key man in the development of basketball in Catalonia, where He directed the FCBQ from 1984 to 2010.

In that period, the leader placed Catalan basketball as the spearhead in Spain and on the European continent, due to his initiative in the organizational structure, the federative activity and the formation of clubs.

He promoted the grassroots sport

During his tenure, he promoted grassroots sport and women’s basketball, which reached its greatest popularity.

Piquet, a man from Laietà, consolidated basketball as a sport and as a vehicle for citizen training, since the creation of the sports complexes, whose performance reverted directly to the grassroots clubs.

The wake will be held from tomorrow, Monday (1:00 p.m.), at the Les Corts Funeral Parlor in Barcelona and the farewell ceremony will be on Tuesday at 11:00 hours