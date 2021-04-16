Enric Mas takes the queen stage of the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana

04/16/2021 at 4:07 PM CEST

EFE

Enric Mas won the queen stage of the 72nd edition of the Volta to the Valencian Community, after covering a 160-kilometer journey starting in Torrent and goal in the High of the Queen, second category, with a time of 4h11: 47 hours that also allows him to don the yellow jersey of leader of the general classification.

The Movistar Team rider took advantage of his partner’s work Nelson Oliveira on the ascent to the last pass of the stage and three kilometers from the finish line he escaped with Victor lafay (Cofidis) and Elie Gesbert (Arkea), taking down his main rival, the Swiss Stefan kung (Groupama-FDJ) facing the general. 150 meters from the finish line he gave the final pull to win the stage.

In this edition, the organization brought forward the most mountainous stage of the test to Friday, although unlike other occasions it opted for a day with numerous climbs in the style of the classic Belgians, with five ports although none of great slopes.

🤜🤛💛 Magnificent teamwork and great attitude put @EnricMasNicolau and the Movistar Team into the @VueltaCV # VCV2021 GC lead with two days to go – an ITT tomorrow to defend this yellow jersey! #RodamosJuntos 📸 @PhotoGomezSport pic.twitter.com/bdddwnzfhD – Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) April 16, 2021

The stage, which on this occasion enjoyed good weather with the company of the sun, offered several attempts to escape, although Movistar controlled the race at all times without allowing any adventure to crystallize.

It was the day marked for Enric Mas and the Balearic did not disappoint. At 27 kilometers from the finish, he gave the first blow that served to break the peloton and dig the grave of the leader, the Australian Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ), who got off the hook on the ascent of the Otonel and went downhill trying to link up with the leading group what they paid on the ascent to the last pass of the day and ended up entering the finish line three minutes from Enric Mas.

The other asset of the Groupama for the general, the Swiss Stefan Küng yes it managed to link in the descent. In the lead was a group of nine runners who were able to withstand the strong pace imposed by Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) who did a luxury job for Mas.

At 4 kilometers from the finish the hostilities began in the leading group and a kilometer later the pull of the French praises Victor lafay (Cofidis) and Elie Gesbert (Arkea) took advantage of it More to join them and pick up Küng. Between the three of them, the stage and the ten-second bonus would be decided. More He demarcated 150 meters from the arrival and I only held him a few meters Lafay that could not prevent the victory of the Spanish.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY RETURN CLASSIFICATIONS

STAGE1 Enric Mas (MOV) 04:11:47

2 Victor Lafay (COF) at 00:02

3 Elie Gesbert (ARK) at 00:08

4 Luis Angel Maté (EUS) at 00:29

5 Gotzon Martin (EUS) at 00:31

GENERAL 1 Enric Mas (MOV) 12:36:22

2 Victor Lafay (COF) at 00:08

3 Elie Gesbert (ARK) at 00:17

4 Luis Angel Maté (EUS) at 00:42

5 Rémy Mertz (BIN) at 00:44