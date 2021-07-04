Enric Mas just 29 seconds from the podium

07/03/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

The Tour is not over and Enric Mas, now eighth overall, did not enter the race to win it because he knew that with Tadej pogacar, firm as an oak, and Primoz RoglicMissing in action, victory was a practically impossible milestone. He came for the podium, to do his own French round, to improve the fifth place reached last year. And after the first alpine stage, with the certain setbacks that the time trial caused him after dribbling all the falls, he is only 29 seconds from the podium, with second place within reach and with his rivals for this objective, mainly Rigo Uran, Jonas vingegaard (watch this runner) and Richard Carapaz, within shot.

But I knew that just trying to follow Pogacar in his offensive it was a cyclist suicide, which is what happened to Carapaz, who ate the two important ports of the day alone, to be captured by the group where the Mallorcan was going, much more sheltered, whole and without losing as much energy as the Ecuadorian cyclist.

Ion Izagirre was able to breathe the same air as Pogacar, which despite the disappointment for not winning the stage was a prize for him. Perhaps the mistake was losing the getaway wheel when getting off the hook and handing the raincoat to the car.

Alejandro Valverde he suffered as perhaps he had not done before on the Tour. He entered the break but a cold crisis forced him to lift his foot to arrive for the first time in his career on the ‘bus’ 35 minutes from the winner. This is not the Tour that the veteran Murcian runner expected. In fact, he has not pedaled as he wanted from day one, which he attributes to a drop in form after the episode of fever and discomfort he suffered when he was vaccinated against covid the week before traveling to Brittany and starting the race. He is not in the mood at the moment to play the Olympics either. He needs to find himself again to enter a getaway and not end up shivering, in need of warm clothes, when he had finally been able to catch the escape that later served to decide the stage victory despite the offensive of Pogacar.

The Spanish core of this Tour includes Pello Bilbao installed for now in tenth place overall and an Omar Freire who has arrived at the race in an exquisite state that has already served him to become champion of Spain a week before the start of the French round. In the Alpine premiere he always kept working for Alexey Lutsenko, until he got off the hook in the last phase of the stage. Already, last Wednesday, he made a very acceptable time trial.